COVID 2.0: Why Newsom’s latest ‘state of emergency’ is all too familiar

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the spread of bird flu, which currently is considered a low risk to Americans — though Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” can’t help but feel as though this is all eerily similar to what happened four years ago.

“Guys, it’s COVID 2.0,” Wheeler comments, adding, “Just in time for Christmas. Christmas, which by the way, under the last public health emergency, Gavin Newsom declared we weren’t allowed to celebrate with our families. You were only allowed to be outside, remember?”

“No more than two households and no more than two hours, and you have to wear masks, and no singing, and no shouting, and no hugging. Real rules from Gavin Newsom, and he’s declaring the bird flu is the next COVID,” she continues.

Wheeler remembers this all too well, as she lived in California during COVID.

“The day that Gavin Newsom declared a public health emergency and a lockdown in California is a day that is burned into my memory. I will never forget turning to my husband and saying, ‘Are we allowed to leave the house? Is that what he’s telling us, that we’re not allowed to leave or if I drive down the road, is a cop going to pull me over, and what, arrest me?” She recalls.

“Gavin Newsom locked down people’s businesses, he closed restaurants, he closed beaches in California and parks,” she says, noting that once she defied the lockdown rules and went to a park.

“A cop on an ATV rides up to me, fully masked, and was like, ‘Ma’am, you have to leave the park. The park is closed.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, why?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, because of social distancing.’ I was like, ‘Well, the only person near to me in this park is you. Nobody else is even near me. So if there’s a public health risk being posted it’s you and initiating contact with me,’” she explains.

“Gavin Newsom is doing the same thing. He declared a public health emergency over the bird flu. But why do you do that?” She asks, before answering herself. “To give yourself emergency powers to shut down schools and churches and enforce social distancing and vaccine mandates.”

“That’s what he’ll do again if people don’t resist,” she adds.

