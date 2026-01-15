Hillary Clinton defies Epstein subpoena: Time for Trump to lock her up — for real this time

After being subpoenaed by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee to provide closed-door deposition testimony related to their past associations with Jeffrey Epstein and the federal government's handling of investigations into his horrific crimes, both Bill and Hillary Clinton failed to appear on their scheduled testimonies.

The former president and Secretary of State sent letters in advance stating that they would not appear, condemning the subpoenas as legally invalid and politically motivated.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has since announced that the committee will proceed with contempt of Congress proceedings against both Clintons, with a committee vote planned for next week, potentially leading to a full House vote and referral to the Justice Department.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says that this is President Trump’s second chance to do what he should’ve done a long time ago: Arrest Hillary Clinton.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton think they’re above the law. Well, in a sense, nothing else is new. They’ve thought they were above the law for a long time because sadly, quite tragically, they have been,” Liz says. “They’ve virtually never been held accountable for anything wrong that they have done, and so in a sense, who can blame them for thinking that they can get away flouting the law once again?”

She recalls that back in 2022, former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were both hit with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress and spent four months in federal prison as a result.

In their joint letter, the Clintons claimed executive privilege — the implied power of the U.S. president and executive branch officials to withhold certain confidential communications from Congress, courts, and the public. While this might go unchallenged for the former president, there’s no chance it’ll work for Hillary, Liz says.

“Who does Hillary Clinton think she is? Well, I know she thinks that she’s the president of the United States, but she’s not. She was the Secretary of State. She was a senator. She was a first lady. She’s now a private citizen. She’s exempt from nothing,” she says.

The list of crimes that should’ve already landed crooked Hillary behind bars is long: “She abused her position of power, especially when she was Secretary of State, to enrich herself and her husband. She engaged in pay-to-play quid pro quos, where she sold access to herself and to the vice president, even to the president.”

“And when she was caught, what did she do?” Liz asks. “Well, she brought out BleachBit ... a computer program to essentially nuke every piece of information on a piece of technology so that there’s no possibility of any forensic analysis.”

“Lock her up.”

To hear more of Liz’s analysis, watch the episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.