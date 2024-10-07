The dark truth about the state of Maine

When people think about the most radical leftist state policies, California, New York, and Minnesota, among others, naturally come to mind.

But one place people often forget about is the easternmost state on the U.S. mainland – Maine.

“Maine doesn't get a lot of attention because the population of Maine is very small compared to other liberal states, but the policies from the Janet Mills administration in Maine are as leftist, as radical, as extreme, as anti-American as Gavin Newsom's policies in California,” says Liz Wheeler, who reacts sympathetically to a TikTok of a Maine mother (@northwoodswifey) lamenting the free immigrant housing being built in her state.

“I just read an article that said they just built 60 new apartment complexes in Maine for migrants for free housing ... in areas where there are already housing crises where people cannot find housing,” said @northwoodswifey. “Why are we not building this s*** for the people that already live here?”

Liz has an answer to the TikToker’s question, but it’s not an encouraging one.

“They are trying to radically transform the entire state by mass migration,” she explains. “They are importing migrants by the tens of thousands into Maine to the point where up to maybe 10% of the population will actually be different in the years to come according to the governor's goals.”

“They're literally using your tax money in Maine to pay for free apartments for migrants while the people of Maine have been struggling economically for quite some time.”

