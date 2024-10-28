Is the red-pill right equivalent to the woke left?

The answer to that question is: It depends on which subcategory of the red-pill right you’re looking at. On one hand, you have those whose eyes have opened to the corruption of the establishment. These people “used to support establishment Republicans” but, having seen the rampant corruption, now oppose these politicians.

“All the way on the other end of the spectrum, we have the Andrew Tates,” says Liz Wheeler, who points out that these kinds of red-pill bros tend to denounce marriage and the nuclear family.

It’s this latter category of men that Liz and the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles are interested in.

As for “guys who appear to hate women” and, more broadly, the “manosphere movement that discourages marriage and encourages promiscuous sex,” Knowles says, it’s “the flip side of the coin of feminism.”

What third-wave feminism and the manosphere movement have in common is that they both “misunderstand men and women” and “human nature” in general.

Knowles calls the “irrational, passionate kind of tyranny” that defines the red-pill bro movement “unreasonable.”

It “won’t lead to human flourishing,” he tells Liz.

Having met with many men who adhere to this ideology, Knowles says that they discourage marriage on the grounds that “family courts favor women in cases of divorce.”

However, the answer lies in “amending the laws,” not denouncing marriage, says Knowles.

But even that isn’t enough, according to him. True conservatives believe that “divorce is really evil,” and “if it is to be tolerated at all, it should be in really circumscribed cases.” Of course, we’re a far cry from that since the introduction of the no-fault divorce law that has essentially made divorce nothing more than an expensive, time-consuming breakup.

“I think that promiscuity and adultery ought to be discouraged, including in some cases, with the force of the law as was the case in America until relatively recently,” says Knowles. “I know there are going to be some people listening maybe on the red-pill right or certainly the feminists and the leftists who will look at me like I have three heads,” but “what I am stating is what everybody believed just about 50 or 60 years ago for all of American history and throughout the West, so this isn't radical stuff.”

“Embracing divorce and radical individualism and just using people for your own pleasure. ... If that's the right, then really there's no difference between the right and the left,” he says.

To hear Liz’s response, watch the clip above.

