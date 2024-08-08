BOMBSHELL: Kamala’s husband is a degenerate CHEATER and 'the women of America WILL care'

In a bombshell report from the Daily Mail, it was just revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, impregnated his former nanny, Najen Naylor, while married to his ex-wife.

Naylor also was a teacher at their children’s pricey Los Angeles private school, and she did not deny the story. Her only reaction was that she was “kind of freaked out.”

Emhoff was married to his first wife for 16 years when they divorced.

“We don’t know if she aborted the baby, which would be horrible, we don’t know if she kept the baby, and Doug Emhoff just abandoned her and didn’t recognize her as the daughter or son that he or she was, which would also be awful,” Liz Wheeler comments, disturbed.

When this happened, the nanny reportedly quit the private school where she taught and fled to New York to get away from the scandal.

“Where’s the mainstream media telling us what an awful pig this man is?” Wheeler asks. “I always wondered what kind of man would marry a gold digger like Harris, someone who was a home-wrecker, who dated Willie Brown when he was married in order to advance her own political career.”

“Well, now we know. A man who would impregnate the nanny of his elementary school-aged child,” she continues, adding, “What a despicable man, what a degenerate of a man.”

While the news is disturbing in itself, Wheeler’s biggest question is how it will impact the 2024 election.

“The women of America will care if they hear about it. If the mainstream media is not successful in stifling this story, the women of America will care,” she says.

