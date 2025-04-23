Reaping what she sowed: Will Trump's prosecutor be jailed?

After years of targeting President Trump in court, New York Attorney General Letitia James appears to be reaping what she’s sowed.

James, who once claimed that she would “put Trump in prison by any means necessary,” is under investigation for mortgage fraud.

The case against James surrounds a Norfolk, Virginia, home that James purchased in 2023, which she identified on mortgage documents as the home that would serve as her primary residence.

However, her job legally requires her to live in New York. Which could mean that James was identifying her home in Virginia as her primary residence as a financial work-around.

“What’s happening today, as Letitia James has now been referred to the Department of Justice for mortgage fraud, this is actual justice,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” comments.

“This is not vindication for Letitia James; this is not punishing her; this is not simply reversing the lawfare that she used on Trump and aiming it back at her just to get back at her. No, this is justice, and it’s very, very necessary if we want the American people to feel confident that our country is not only fair, but that our rule of law is not so corrupt that we should avoid it,” she continues.

The allegation from James regarding Trump was that he inflated his own net worth and the value of his assets in order to obtain loans.

“Specifically, her allegation was that Trump inflated the value of Mar-a-Lago in order to obtain loans from banks in New York,” Wheeler explains, adding, “Nobody was angry; there was no victim in this situation; it was nothing. It was just real estate investors getting loans, paying them back, banks were fine, Trump was fine.”

“And yet a radical leftist judge ruled unilaterally that actually years later, by the way, that actually, Mar-a-Lago wasn’t worth the $18 million to $27.6 million that Trump had estimated or that he had valued it at. That actually, Mar-a-Lago was only worth $5 million or some ridiculously small number at the time,” she continues.

Trump was found liable in this civil lawsuit and ordered to pay more than $400 million on business fraud.

“There’s no crime here,” Wheeler says. “There was no victim. It’s an utterly stupid fishing expedition that Letitia James campaigned on. She was just trying to get Trump because she hated Trump. So now, fast-forward to today, Letitia James is being accused of actual, real mortgage fraud.”

