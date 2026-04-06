Liz Wheeler exposes Pam Bondi’s epic list of failures after Trump fires her

Last week, President Trump announced the dismissal of Pam Bondi as the U.S. attorney general.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler was ecstatic when she heard the news.

“The American people voted for President Trump because we want justice ... and Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecuted zero of the big abuses against us. Zero,” she says.

On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz revisits the former AG’s biggest failures in her 14-month tenure.

“Dr. Fauci lied to the Senate — to Senator Rand Paul, to be specific — during COVID in addition to just abusing his position in government. Was he prosecuted for that? Not by Pam Bondi,” Liz begins.

She then moves on to the Russiagate scandal.

“Obama and Obama's cronies manufactured a fake intelligence assessment falsely accusing President Trump of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election. ... Tulsi Gabbard gave Pam Bondi proof of that, and we'll see what's to come out of Florida, but it's not thanks to Pam Bondi,” she scoffs.

Liz lists out several other scandals the former AG failed to prosecute, including:

The “Ukraine impeachment,” in which President Trump was accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid in 2019.

The targeting of parents who “did not want their children being indoctrinated with critical race theory in school” by FBI agents.

The targeting of Project Veritas journalists who “[investigated] Ashley Biden’s diary” by FBI agents.

But these examples just scratch the surface.

“What about the FBI labeling Catholics as extremists? No accountability,” Liz continues. “What about January 6? Do you remember January 6 — the ‘Fedsurrection’ — and the due process violations? No indictments from Pam Bondi.”

She also brings up the evidence uncovered in the Twitter files that revealed extensive coordination between the Biden administration and Big Tech companies to suppress content on controversial subjects such as COVID-19, vaccines, and the 2020 election. To this day, neither Biden nor anyone in his administration has faced any personal legal consequences for what many view as a clear violation of the First Amendment.

“What about the raid on Mar-a-Lago? What about all the abuse that happened at the NGOs that was exposed by DOGE? What about Antifa? I thought they were a domestic terror group. What about all these other violent left-wing transgender groups?” Liz rails.

But she still isn’t done.

“What about Roy Singham, the American billionaire who acts as a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party who sends his money to fund left-wing violent riots in the United States?” she asks.

Liz then turns her fiery gaze on the left-wing politicians who she believes are deserving of the DOJ’s intense scrutiny: “What about all the lawfare against President Trump himself by Alvin Bragg and Fannie Willis and Leticia James? What about Ilhan Omar and her naturalization fraud? Zohran Mamdani and his naturalization fraud?”

And last but certainly not least, Liz reminds us of Bondi’s crowning failure: The Epstein files.

“She lied repeatedly about the Epstein files, even though she had not read the actual files, even though she was talking about them publicly but didn't know what was in them because she's click-thirsty. She craves attention and adulation,” she rants.

“The Epstein files represent justice to the base — the justice that we voted for when we voted for President Trump,” she continues.

While Liz is thrilled that Bondi is finally out of the picture, she argues that her dismissal should have happened “400 days” ago.

To hear more of Liz’s scathing commentary, watch the video above.

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