Liz Wheeler delivers ‘the best Catholic response’ to Trump’s controversial Jesus post

On April 12 (Orthodox Easter Sunday), President Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting himself in a white tunic and red robe healing a sick person, which many interpreted to resemble a Christ-like figure. The post came shortly after a lengthy Truth Social post criticizing Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” over the pope’s opposition to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

The image sparked widespread outrage and accusations of blasphemy even from some evangelical and conservative Christian supporters, leading Trump to delete it the next day. He later claimed it was meant to show him as a doctor, not Jesus.

Liz Wheeler, BlazeTV host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” offers what she believes is “the best Catholic” response to the post.

Liz, who labels herself “a Catholic Trump supporter,” says she does not think the post was “wise or prudent” from a spiritual or political perspective.

“It's not prudent spiritually for himself, and I care about his eternal soul. I'm a Christian. And it's also obviously not a political winner of a post, as you can tell from the backlash,” she says.

At the same time, Liz doesn’t buy into the idea that Trump is some evil spiritual figure trying to convince the world he’s powerful like Jesus.

“Do I think that President Trump is some kind of Antichrist figure who actually views himself as a messiah, like so many people online are saying in outrage?” she asks.

“No, I don't think that. I don't think Trump views himself as a messiah. I don't think that he is an antichrist figure.”

“But do I think that our God should be mocked?” she asks. “No, I don't. Do I think that you should claim to be or portray yourself as the son of God when you are not? No, I don't.”

Liz believes that the post was most likely a distasteful joke coined by someone on Trump’s social media team.

“My guess is that some male Gen Z member of Trump's team, someone who is probably in one too many offensive meme group chats and got a little desensitized to offensive memes, suggested this to Trump as a post,” she speculates.

“Perhaps this meme was a misguided attempt to remind people that President Trump ... is fighting evil on an institutional level,” she continues.

And while Liz knows that Trump “is not perfect,” she does wholeheartedly agree that he is standing up against evil in a truly admirable way.

“He's fighting against transgender ideology; he's fighting against critical race theory; he's fighting against radical Islam; he's fighting globalism; he's fighting socialist dictators. He is securing our border, our nation's sovereignty, to protect our country, our Christian nation. He's reducing crime in cities across the country to protect your family and mine. He is reordering the global financial system in order to better serve you,” she says.

“Obviously, that meme he posted didn't land for obvious reasons, and it shouldn't have landed because of what it seemed to portray, and Trump did the right thing by deleting it because if it was intended to portray him as Jesus versus just reminding people that Trump's policies generally serve humanity, then it never should have been posted in the first place,” she concludes. “It's as simple as that.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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