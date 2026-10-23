Liz Wheeler: The four ways Ilhan Omar can face action from the DOJ

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has faced several long-running allegations involving her immigration history, citizenship, and marriage to her former husband — who is believed by many to be her brother.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler breaks down the allegations that the Trump administration may be pursuing, starting with allegation number one.

The first allegation is that Ilhan Omar’s father, Nur Omar Mohamed, “lied on his asylum application — that he came to the United States through a refugee program intended to give safe passage to the people of Somalia who were being targeted by the Siad Barre regime in Somalia.”

“It was a violent Marxist genocidal regime. Nur Omar Mohamed claimed he was fleeing that regime. What he failed to disclose allegedly on his asylum application is he was actually part of that regime. He was a member of that regime,” Wheeler explains.

“He was a colonel in the regime’s army, likely specializing in propaganda, and he just failed to mention that,” she continues.

“That, of course, would have disqualified him from being granted asylum here in the United States,” she adds.

“Allegation number two,” Wheeler explains, “is that Ilhan Omar falsified her birth date on an official document.”

“Now, if this is true, this would be something that she did. This would not be a crime by her father. And the crime would be false statements or fraud on immigration paperwork,” she says.

Allegation number three is that “if Ilhan Omar’s father was not naturalized, then Ilhan Omar could not have derived naturalization from him, which she herself — this is a point worth making — she herself has been the one who has claimed that that’s how she obtained citizenship, is she derived it from her father.”

“Now, if he was not naturalized at all, if she just made that claim, then she would be lying. The crime there would be illegal procurement of citizenship or fraud misrepresentation in the naturalization process,” Wheeler says.

And the strangest allegation is number four, which is “that Ilhan Omar married her brother to get him a green card.”

“I think the feds are looking into this, because what other reason would there be for them to officially obtain her DNA?”

“Why else would they obtain it officially if not to compare it to Ahmed Elmi, her second husband, who is alleged to be her brother?”

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