Liz Wheeler's frame-by-frame takedown: 7 reasons the Ilhan Omar assault was probably fake

On January 27, during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, a man sitting in the front row suddenly charged at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and sprayed her with an unknown liquid using a syringe-like device. The alleged suspect, 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, was immediately arrested on suspicion of assault, and Omar, unharmed, was able to continue her event. He faces charges of third-degree assault and is currently detained at the Hennepin County jail.

Some people, however, are convinced this assault was a hoax. They argue that certain details in the video footage indicate Omar staged the attack against herself, perhaps to deflect attention from controversies she’s involved in.

On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz delivers a frame-by-frame analysis of the attack, dissecting seven details she argues might confirm the growing suspicion that the entire ordeal was manufactured.

Reason 1: Security dropped the ball — or did they?

The first suspicious detail, Liz says, is that Omar’s attacker was “visibly a weirdo.”

“Look at this guy. He is clearly under the influence of something,” she says, rolling video footage from the town hall meeting that captures the up-close profile of the attacker prior to the incident.

At a “town hall event for a sitting member of the U.S. Congress — if there’s a weirdo seated in the front row, the security moves the weirdo. That’s standard procedure,” she adds.

Reason 2: Timing a little too perfect?

“It’s interesting to note that he jumped up right after Ilhan Omar said that Kristi Noem must resign,” Liz says.

“It was as if that was his cue.”

Liz says the timing of the attack makes her wonder: “Is this some kind of stage/hoax/hate crime in order to protect Ilhan Omar from any kind of enforcement of her questionable immigration activities?”

Reason 3: Suspicious head nod?

“There’s also a moment where it appears that Ilhan Omar gives him the head nod, like, ‘Go ahead,”’ Liz says, playing another video clip that captures Omar’s face immediately prior to the attack.

While Liz wants to give her “the benefit of the doubt,” when she closely analyzes the footage, she sees a definitive nod.

“She gave him a nod as if to give him his cue,” she declares.

Reason 4: Zero panic?

“Then, of course, when he does lunge at her and squirts this foul-smelling unknown substance on her, she barely flinches,” Liz notes.

She explains that if Omar was truly unaware of the attack, then surely she would’ve shown concern about the substance — perhaps a “poison chemical agent” — that was just squirted on her. Or perhaps she would involuntarily flinch, assuming that the attacker was wielding a firearm.

“And yet, she barely reacts,” Liz says.

Reason 5: Omar charges toward the danger?

Liz also finds it suspicious that Omar’s initial reaction to being sprayed was to move toward the perpetrator. Video footage captures her immediately storming away from the podium, where she was speaking in his direction.

“Instead of the kind of self-preservation move-away, she lurches towards him,” she scoffs.

Reason 6: Why spare the face?

“It’s also strange, by the way, that he didn’t aim this substance at her face. He aimed it at her sweater,” Liz observes.

If he was a genuine attacker, he likely would’ve aimed to cause true damage and thus wouldn’t have projected the liquid in a “harmless” place, she suggests.

Reason 7: No medical checkup?

The most convincing evidence that Omar staged this attack, however, is that she refused any medical testing, hazmat evaluation, or decontamination at the scene. On the contrary, she demanded to be allowed to finish her speech before examination.

“To decline to even test what this substance is or to go to the hospital and to continue speaking — these are the reasons why ... so many people are asking: Is this an authentic attack, or was this a staged attack?” Liz says.

“Well, my answer to that would be this: It’s a good thing that he was arrested because if it was a real attack, he deserves to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and if it’s a fake attack, if this was some kind of hoax hate crime, then he deserves to be investigated, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

To hear more of Liz’s frame-by-frame breakdown, watch the full episode above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.