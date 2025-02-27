Maine INVADED by Chinese illegal alien drug cartels — and sex trafficking

What do men playing in women’s sports, illicit marijuana farms run by Chinese international crime syndicates, American forests bought by foreign countries, and Somalian refugees living in furnished apartments on the taxpayers' dime have in common?

It’s all happening in the beautiful state of Maine.

“You might think of Maine as delicious lobster rolls, you might think of the beautiful scenery, you might think of Stephen King, the author, he lives in Maine,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” says. "But Maine, as small of a state as it is, 1.3 million, 1.4 million population, has become one of the most prominent moments of President Trump’s presidency thus far.”

Trump has been forced to put Maine’s Democratic Governor Janet Mills on the spot for her defiance of his executive order to stop putting men in women’s sports.

“She is a radical leftist ideological feminist to the extreme,” Wheeler says. “It’s not just theoretical defiance. Over this past week, since Governor Mills announced her defiance, several boys who are competing in girls sports have defeated actual girls playing in girls sports in the state of Maine.”

Trump explained to the governor that unless she follows his lead, the state of Maine will lose $280 million in federal funding.

But it’s not just the sports issue that Mills is overseeing.

“What’s happening to the forests, and foreign nations, not just foreign companies, but foreign nations becoming controlling owners of some of a huge percentage of forests. And these Chinese crime syndicates that are running illicit businesses,” Wheeler says.

“It really is,” Maine reporter Steve Robinson tells Wheeler. “I’ll say that President Trump has huge support in the state of Maine, primarily in the second district. And if you look at the vote totals from 2022 and 2024, he actually got more votes in the election than Governor Mills did when she was re-elected in 2022.”

“When it comes to the Chinese nationals, the Chinese cartels that are growing marijuana in the state, they’re the other population that took advantage of COVID to come into the state,” he continues. “So far, we’ve been able to determine that there are well over 300 different properties that have been purchased over the last five years, put into the service of illegal Chinese drug trafficking networks.”

“Recently,” he adds, “we’ve also seen Chinese illegal aliens arrested and placed in line for deportation for running illegal massage parlors, these were illegal aliens from China, arrested for sex trafficking other illegal aliens from China.”

