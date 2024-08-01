Make no mistake — the 'JD Vance is weird' movement was very carefully calculated

As you may well know, Kamala Harris’ campaign and its media allies have taken to calling JD Vance “weird.”

“Yes, the same people who want to trans your kid, have abortion on demand, and open the borders say that a U.S. military veteran, who is a happily married father from the heartland, is weird,” says Liz Wheeler, pointing to the following Tweets from Kyle Mann and Greg Price that paint the perfect picture of how absurd such a statement is.





While the tactic of calling someone who is as normal as the rising sun weird seems like a strategy doomed to fail, apparently “it’s working,” says Liz.

Part of the movement’s success is attributed to the fact that this is “coordinated language from the losers in the mainstream media,” she explains, playing a montage of several examples of Vance and the Trump/Vance campaign being called “weird.”

What's REALLY Behind 'JD Vance Is WEIRD' | Ep 5 youtu.be

“They were clearly given talking points,” she says. “The question is: Where did they get them from?”

“Undoubtedly they got the word ‘weird’ from focus groups who most likely found that the word weird resonated with liberal women voters” and “probably because focus groups found that when Kamala Harris runs on her own record, people ardently dislike her and reject her policies” says Liz.

“This strategy is actually very elementary. It's meant to appeal to the shallowest part of human nature, but here's the reason why they're utilizing this strategy. ... They are trying to assassinate JD Vance's character to distract from the fact that the Democrats are perverted commies who hate us. And JD Vance has committed the cardinal sin against the commies of being a Conservative Christian white man happily married with kids who goes to church and loves America. The Democrats hate that,” she explains.

However elementary the tactic may be, it’s effective because “presidential campaigns are not policy debates” but rather culture wars.

“Democrats understand how to use the culture or even human nature to win because they control the culture and they know how to harness it,” says Liz, adding that this “killer instinct” is the one thing Democrats have that Republicans don’t.

Unfortunately, this repeated defaming of JD Vance is adding up — the Ohio senator’s “popularity rating just in the last week has dropped nine points.”

“There's even a report that President Trump is regretting the fact that he picked JD Vance to be his vice presidential running mate,” says Liz, adding that she hopes this is nothing more than a nasty rumor.

Regardless of the veracity of the hearsay, “The 'JD Vance is weird' language ... is intended to also target how Trump feels about JD Vance in order to breed chaos in the Trump campaign in these final months before the election,” says Liz.

“Again — the left has this killer instinct. They have studied their enemy; they know their enemy.”

“If there’s one thing we should learn from the ‘JD Vance's weird’ narrative it’s that the Democrats are like sharks. They get just a whiff of blood and BAM — they'll gut you,” she says.

But according to Liz, there is an antidote. To hear it, watch the episode above.

