Gavin Newsom's HORRIBLE statement about boys winning girls' sports in California

Right now in the state of California, a boy by the name of AB Hernandez is competing in high school girls' track and field and has qualified in first place in at least three events.

As the state track and field meet gets ready to kick off, girls who would have qualified otherwise are forced to sit out so Hernandez can claim his medals.

Despite recently sitting down with Charlie Kirk and discussing the issue of men in women’s sports, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is doing nothing about it.

“You, right now, should come out and be like, ‘You know what, the young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn’t happen.’ You as the governor should step out and say, ‘No,’” Kirk told Newsom.

“Would you do something like that? Would you say, ‘No men in female sports?’” Kirk continued.

“Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. So that’s easy to call out, the unfairness of that. There’s also a humility and grace, you know, that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with, as well,” Newsom responded.

“So both things I hold in my hand. How we can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent ... but not always expressed,” he added.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler points out that not only was Newsom being dishonest in his appearance on Kirk’s podcast, but he was defying the president’s executive order.

“Remember that President Trump signed an executive order several months ago banning states from allowing biological boys, but I repeat myself, from competing in girls' sports, even if those boys identify as girls,” Wheeler explains.

“So the state of California is violating President Trump’s executive order by allowing boys to compete in girls sports,” she adds.

