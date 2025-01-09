The NEXT 9/11? CIA targeter’s shocking interview after New Orleans attack

In wake of the horrifying New Orleans Islamic extremist terror attack, Americans have been left wondering who and what will be targeted next.

Sarah Adams, a former CIA targeter, predicted months ago that there were radical Islamists peppered across the United States, essentially sleeper cells, that are going to wage coordinated terror attacks.

“That was six or seven months ago that you made that prediction. It came true on January 1,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” tells Adams, before asking, “If we are sitting here in the United States in a situation where there are a thousand radical Islamist sleeper cells in the United States, what are they waiting for?”

“There’s going to be a number of these, as you call them, ‘lone wolf attacks’ over the course of whatever time al-Qaeda chose and whatever deal they made with the Islamic State Khorasan Province,” Adams explains. “And the point of that is to shift law enforcement focus onto ‘lone wolves.’”

“That actually takes up a lot of resources,” she adds. “Then you don’t spend any time looking into the big plot that al-Qaeda has planned.”

And under the Biden administration, the threat has only grown.

“We let a lot of terrorists into the country,” Adams tells Wheeler. “So it takes time to train terrorists, get things operational, put people in place. So now the homeland attack is operational because everybody’s been trained and everyone’s been deployed to the United States.”

“So we’re just coming up in the series of a number of attacks planned, and so I think people need to really focus on this because we can help thwart some of this stuff,” she adds.

“What do you anticipate these attacks looking like? Are we going to see these quote-unquote ‘one-offs’ like in New Orleans, just randomly and with more frequency? Do they have an October 7-style assault plan? What are you expecting?” Wheeler asks, concerned.

“We have both. So we’re first going to see the one-offs, and then we’re probably going to see at least one U.S. embassy overseas targeted, and then there is a large 9/11-style attack, but it’s more like the Hamas attacks or like the Mumbai plot from 15 years ago,” Adams answers.

“We believe about 10% of the attackers will be suicide bombers, but we also believe the suicide bombings aren’t just going to occur on land, they’re also going to occur in the air on airplanes,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.