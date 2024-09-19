Ryan Routh’s real motive to murder Trump UNVEILED

Two assassination attempts against a former president and the current Republican presidential candidate in under two months is already a catastrophe beyond words.

Despite this, “the left had the audacity to blame president Trump,” ridicules Liz Wheeler.

But she knows the truth: “The rhetoric from the left – calling Trump Hitler, calling him an authoritarian, calling him a dictator, calling him evil, telling women that he's trying to take over their bodies, telling LGBTQIA-identifying people that he's trying to marginalize them and genocide them, that his policies will kill them” is the real reason leftist maniacs keep plotting to kill him.

- YouTube youtu.be

She points to a recent tweet from none other than Kamala Harris as one of countless examples of the inflammatory rhetoric employed by the left:

“14 days [after she posted this tweet], Ryan Routh tried to assassinate Donald J. Trump. Do you think that this is not correlated?” asks Liz.

What’s even more disturbing is that Routh, from what evidence tells us, wasn’t “a babbling schizophrenic hearing voices telling him to kill Donald Trump.”

Routh was just “a Democrat who very clearly fell for the rhetoric – the Hitler rhetoric – of the Democrat Party” and who likely felt “he would be doing a service to humanity to take Trump out,” says Liz, adding that the left’s emotive language is “intended to create situations like this, create people who are willing to murder President Donald J. Trump.”

Equally disturbing is the fact that the mainstream media, which is just the marketing arm of the Democrat Party, has essentially “dismissed [the first assassination attempt] from the news cycle.”

Just last week, when Donald Trump brought up the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt during his debate against Kamala Harris, “the ABC moderator cut him off.”

“We're still talking about the JFK assassination, what, 70 years later? But six weeks after Donald Trump was the victim of an attempted assassination … according to ABC, we should just move on to another topic,” Liz condemns. “They want Donald Trump dead. Period.”

To hear more of Liz’s scathing commentary, including her deep dive into Routh’s disturbing and violent past, watch the clip above.

