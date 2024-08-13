The BEST political nicknames of all time — and why Laughin' Kamala doesn’t make the cut

No matter how old you get, name-calling politicians never gets old.

Especially when those politicians do things like advocate for tampons in little boys' restrooms and medically altering a child without their parents' permission — like Harris’ VP pick, Tim Walz.

“Tampon Tim,” Liz Wheeler says cheerfully. “I’m really happy about this, not only because it’s funny — it is. It’s hilarious. But also because to be honest, Republicans misfired a little bit when Kamala Harris staged that coup against Joe Biden and then was installed as Democratic nominee for president.”

This is why Wheeler is so grateful for Elon Musk and X — because without the social media platform, Walz would have been branded as “coach.”

“In that rally that Kamala and Tim Walz did yesterday, she literally called him ‘coach,’” Wheeler says. “She is trying so hard to make him this midwestern values dad who’s relatable to the every white man.”

Another great nickname was “Crooked Hillary.”

“Crooked Hillary was, I would argue, one of the most effective political nicknames of all time because of two reasons. The number one reason is because people who didn’t like Hillary Clinton didn’t like her because she was untrustworthy,” Wheeler explains.

The second reason was because people believed she was corrupt.

“So using the name crooked Hillary evokes both of those things,” she continues, noting that now Kamala Harris has a new nickname as well — but it's not as good as the former two.

“Laughin’ Kamala,” Wheeler begins. “It’s not a good one. It’s not a good nickname. It’s not effective because it is based solely on a mannerism of Kamala Harris, and it’s a mannerism that isn’t a turnoff to independent voters, to women voters, or to young people.”

“I’ve been calling her Kamala the Commie,” she continues. “It has a nice rhyming element to it and it also reminds us that she supports, to this day, the neo-Marxist black lives matter movement, that her father was a Marxist professor, that she believes in open borders.”

“All of which: communist policies,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.