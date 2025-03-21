Ted Cruz asks Elon Musk why the left hates him, and his answer is DEAD ON

As you’ve probably seen in the headlines, Tesla vehicles and facilities are going up in flames all across the country as radical MAGA-hating leftists try to stick it to Elon Musk for ensuring their tax dollars aren’t being wasted or used for corrupt causes.

What’s perhaps more upsetting is that many Democrats are defending the vandalism and the harassment of Tesla owners, some of whom have been doxxed.

How could anyone in government support what is clearly domestic terrorism?

Elon Musk answered that question beautifully on Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

Liz Wheeler plays the clip.

“Why do they hate you so much?” Cruz asked.

“If DOGE was ineffective, if we were not actually getting rid of a bunch of waste and fraud – and a bunch of that fraud, I mean, from what we’re seeing, is overwhelmingly on the left. It’s not zero on the right, but these NGOs are almost all left-wing NGOs that are being funded, for example. So they hate me because DOGE is being effective and DOGE is getting rid of a lot of waste and fraud that people on the left were taking advantage of,” Musk responded.

“The single biggest thing that they're worried about is that DOGE is going to turn off fraudulent payments of entitlements — I mean everything from Social Security, Medicare, unemployment, disability, small business administration loans — ... to illegals. This is the crux of the matter. This is the thing why they really hate my guts and want me to die,” he continued. “By using entitlements fraud, the Democrats have been able to attract and retain vast numbers of illegal immigrants.”

“And buy voters,” Cruz added.

“And buy voters — exactly,” Musk agreed. “They basically bring in, I don’t know, 10-20 million people who are beholden to the Democrats for government handouts and will vote overwhelmingly Democrat.”

“It’s an election strategy,” co-host Ben Ferguson chimed in.

“Yes, and it doesn’t take much to turn the swing states blue,” Musk said.

“Elon Musk is right,” says Liz. “The reason that all this anger and vitriol and violence is being aimed at him is because he is under the direction of President Trump rooting out where the corruption festers.”

Musk is ruining the “Cloward-Piven plan”: “a plan of political warfare to overrun the United States with illegal aliens for the express purpose of taking advantage of our existing infrastructure — whether that be our public school systems or our neighborhoods, our housing supply, our food supply chains, our medical systems, our welfare systems — in order to crash those institutions,” she explains.

“The Cloward-Pivan plan uses illegal aliens as a vanguard to break our institutions here in the United States in order to do what enemies of the United States have always wanted to do: usher in communism.”

To hear more of Liz’s commentary and see the footage of Elon’s brilliant answer, watch the clip above.

