The REAL Donald Trump revealed in surprise visit to sick child

The mainstream media go to extreme lengths to convince the nation that Donald Trump is Hitler, that he will end democracy, and that he’s an existential threat to Americans. To maintain this false narrative about him, they have to suppress anything that paints him in a positive light. When you google Trump, you’ll find that it’s difficult to locate any stories about his generosity or kindness — both of which many people who personally know him attest to.

Liz Wheeler has a perfect example of the kind of Trump story that gets buried by the left-owned media.

“President Trump gave a gift to a seriously ill young boy — a boy with a brain disorder — and not only did he send him a letter, he then met the young boy,” she says, playing the sweet footage of Trump greeting the child with a present.

“The media likes to vilify him, demonize him, claim that he's just some monster,” says Liz.

But here’s the truth: “Everyone who has had an interaction with Trump, whether it's on camera or off camera, says, you know, he's really very generous; he's really very caring; he really feels what other people are feeling.”

Spicy tweets aside, “he has a track record of being a very generous man, a very caring man,” says Liz.

Another example of Trump’s soft side was displayed right after he visited the sick child. At a rally in North Carolina, he brought his young grandson Luke on stage, picked him up, kissed him on the cheek, and called him “so cute.”

“I wish that they would show more Grandpa Trump type of content,” says Liz, adding that the narrative that “Trump has no character, that he's the devil” is “a lie,” but “the relationship he has with his grandchildren is the truth.”

