The REAL reason Zohran Mamdani — Marxist, Muslim nutcase — won the NYC mayoral primary

Andrew Cuomo is from the New York ruling family of Democrats, and yet that wasn’t enough to stop socialist Zohran Mamdani from winning the Democratic primary for mayor in New York City.

“Zohran Mamdani won by a lot. It wasn’t even close,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

"It’s not because he’s charismatic. It’s not because he gets the problems of New Yorkers. It’s not because he ran some phenomenal campaign. It’s none of that,” she explains.

“It’s because of the demographic of voters who voted for him,” she adds.

Of the registered voters in New York City, 65% of them are Democrat, while only 11% are Republican, and 21.1% are Independent. And of the 5.1 million registered voters in New York City, the average age is 49, which is the tail end of the Millennial generation.

Between 750,000 and 850,000 of those 5.1 million are Gen Z, which is between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Between 1.6 and 1.8 million of the 5.1 million are between the ages of 30 and 49.

“That means that 2.5 million of New York City’s registered voters ... are what I call ‘indoctrinated kids,’” Wheeler explains. “If you look at the breakdown of who voted for Zohran Mamdani, you will find that it was white college-educated liberals who voted for Zohran Mamdani, versus the working class, who voted for Andrew Cuomo.”

“What happened is they exported the radical leftist ideology in which they were indoctrinated into the real world; they brought it with them. And so when I say ‘indoctrinated kids,’ I’m talking about the Millennial generation,” she continues.

“Now, when we’re talking about Gen Z, the problem has only been exacerbated. It is exponentially worse now on college campuses. It’s not just discrimination against conservatives. It’s not just, ‘Oh, you’re going to be a liberal by the time you leave.’ It is outright hatred of America,” she explains.

“It’s embracing socialism and Marxism and communism, rejecting God, rejecting family, rejecting natural law. Children who are sent to college now have a high likelihood of coming out of it revolutionary. And so when I use this phrase ‘indoctrinated kids,’” she adds, “they are voting for what they were taught is right.”

