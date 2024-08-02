'There is nothing feminists hate more than family' — and the Sunday Times’ article on Ballerina Farm PROVES it

When Liz Wheeler first heard about the hugely popular homesteading influencer Hannah Neeleman, more commonly known as Ballerina Farm, she didn’t pay much attention to the hype, as it seemed to revolve around inconsequential matters, such as Neeleman competing in a beauty pageant 12 days postpartum.

But in the wake of the Sunday’s Times recent defamatory article “Meet the queen of the ‘trad wives’ (and her eight children),” Liz has gleefully hopped on the Ballerina Farm bandwagon.

“I'm all about this woman,” she says, lambasting the author of the Times piece, Megan Agnew, as a “bitter, agenda-driven, man-hating, disrespectful, derogatory feminist.”

And when you read even a handful of the remarks Agnew made about Neeleman and her family, it’s easy to see that Liz’s anger is righteous.

The author “deliberately, falsely portrayed Hannah as unhappy, falsely portrayed her marriage as unequal, falsely portrayed her children as annoying, falsely portrayed her life as unfulfilled, her life as fake because Hannah's life is family. And there is nothing feminists hate more than family,” says Liz.

In the article, Agnew took jab after jab at Daniel Neeleman, Hannah’s husband, painting him as the domineering alpha-male type. Liz cites the following excerpt as an example:

“Our first few years of marriage were really hard, we sacrificed a lot,” she says. “But we did have this vision, this dream and —” Daniel interrupts: “We still do.” What kind of sacrifices, I ask her. “Well, I gave up dance, which was hard. You give up a piece of yourself. And Daniel gave up his career ambitions.”

I look out at the vastness and don’t totally agree. Daniel wanted to live in the great western wilds, so they did; he wanted to farm, so they do; he likes date nights once a week, so they go (they have a babysitter on those evenings); he didn’t want nannies in the house, so there aren’t any. The only space earmarked to be Neeleman’s own — a small barn she wanted to convert into a ballet studio — ended up becoming the kids’ schoolroom.”

The passage captures the tone of the entire article.

“Cultural hegemony” is what Liz sees when she reads Agnew’s insults.

First coined by Marxist Antonio Gramsci, founder of the Italian Communist Party, cultural hegemony refers to how a governing body captures various institutions in order to shape and control the culture, the end goal being that the governing class’s worldview becomes the cultural norm.

“The Marxist left cannot stand if a man and a woman are happily married, if they are fulfilling traditional gender roles — the woman is having babies, the husband is providing and running a business — if they're homeschooling their children, if they are happy,” says Liz.

If you need further proof, look no further than Agnew’s brazen acknowledgement of her irritation at not being able to get Hannah Neeleman alone.

“I can’t, it seems, get an answer out of Neeleman without her being corrected, interrupted or answered for by either her husband or a child. Usually I am doing battle with steely Hollywood publicists; today I am up against an army of toddlers who all want their mum and a husband who thinks he knows better.”

“What an absolutely nasty article,” says Liz in disgust, adding that the piece proves that “feminism is a pernicious fraud that hates women.”

“When women choose to be feminine — like Hannah Neeleman — choose to be wives, choose to be mothers and actually like it, feminists' heads explode.”

“Nobody will more viciously gut a happily married mother — who's happy with those choices — than a feminist who thinks nobody should be allowed to be fulfilled by doing what God created women to do,” Liz condemns.

To hear more of her analysis, watch the clip above.

