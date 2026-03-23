Trump issues WARNING to Republicans who don't vote for the SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind the proposed SAVE America Act, framing it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to overhaul U.S. elections and restore public confidence in their right to vote.

And he’s not going to let those who oppose it off so easily.

“The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself. NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Only sick, demened, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office — A guaranteed loss!” he added.

“We have one chance to secure elections,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.” “Do you remember what it felt like sitting in front of your television, watching on X as election results in 2020 rolled in? Do you remember the outrage that you felt as we saw anomalies, what appeared to be lawbreaking activity, happen before our very eyes?”

“So I challenge you today. This is what we should challenge our senators today. How many of those anomalies on that ill-fated evening in November of 2020 could have been prevented by the provisions that now exist in the SAVE America Act?” she continues.

“And for those on both sides of the aisle, on the left and on the right, who contend that anomalies are not proof, are not evidence, of fraud, OK. If no fraud existed whatsoever in any way, shape, or form, then why oppose the SAVE Act?” she asks.

“If it won’t change the outcome because no fraud existed — fraud played no part in those elections — then the SAVE Act couldn’t change the outcome,” she says, adding, “so you couldn’t possibly oppose it on any reasonable grounds, could you?”

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