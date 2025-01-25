Why did Biden pardon everyone BUT himself? New shocking theory emerges

With little more than a month left in his disastrous presidency, Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter for every horrendous act he committed or might have committed in an 11-year span. Then, with mere minutes left to hang on to his executive power, he pardoned five more family members — his brother James Biden and his wife, Sara Jones Biden; his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband, John Owens; and his brother Francis Biden.

Only one question remains: Why didn’t he pardon himself?

One theory has emerged, and it’s quite shocking.

Liz Wheeler wasn’t surprised in the least when Hunter was pardoned, nor was she surprised when the rest of the family was pardoned at the last minute.

“This wasn't just a Joe Biden-Hunter Biden scheme. This was something that Joe Biden ran. His entire family profited something to the tune of $18 million while Joe Biden was vice president,” she says.

She was surprised, however, when Joe Biden left himself off the pardon list.

“Joe Biden [was] running this criminal cartel, so why didn't he pardon himself?” she asks.

A theory from Revolver News has offered an explanation.

It requires the assumption that Joe Biden didn’t actually sign the pardons himself; rather “his handlers” were the ones orchestrating the pardons.

According to Revolver News, “Perhaps in the end, Joe — the man riddled with dementia — will be the fall guy for his entire criminal enterprise.”

If this proves to be true, and Joe Biden is prosecuted, Liz knows exactly what will happen: “The same people who told us that Joe Biden was absolutely mentally fit to be president would suddenly say, ‘He's not mentally competent to stand trial; you can't put a man with dementia in the witness seat; it's an egregious violation of all the tenants of our criminal justice system.”’

“That is, of course, how not only Joe Biden's family and his attorneys would respond, that would be how the mainstream media would brand it,” she says.

Regardless, Liz says that investigations must happen.

“Whether you are a local DA in a red district ... whether you are a state attorney general in a red state or whether you are the FBI under the helm of Kash Patel once he's confirmed into that position or the Department of Justice under the helm of Pam Bondi” once she is confirmed, “investigate all the way,” she pleads.

And not just the Biden crime syndicate. Liz says that regardless of pardons, every scandal should be investigated in full.

“Whether this is the pipe bombers on January 5 of 2021, whether this is the undercover FBI and other government agency people/personnel who were on the ground in trapping patriotic Americans on January 6, whether it's related to Fauci and COVID and gain-of-function [research] and EcoHealth Alliance, or whether it's Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and the Biden family criminal cartel, we have to uncover the truth,” she says. “Not for revenge, not for vengeance, not because it is poetic justice, but because if we don't, then it emboldens bad people to do bad things.”

