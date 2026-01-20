WSJ piece claims Trump isn’t happy with Pam Bondi — divisive propaganda or based?

On January 12, the Wall Street Journal published an exclusive report claiming that President Trump is less than thrilled with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

According to the article, he has complained privately to aides repeatedly in recent weeks, describing Bondi as "weak" and "ineffective" at enforcing his agenda, specifically when it comes to the Epstein files, prosecuting people like former FBI Director James Comey and New York AG Letitia James, and pursuing the shadow figures who orchestrated Biden’s phony 2020 presidential victory.

This is music to many conservatives’ ears. From their perspective, MAGA has waited a year in vain for the heads of D.C.’s slimiest swamp creatures to roll, as was a campaign promise. To discover that Trump himself is perhaps also displeased with the DOJ’s lack of prosecutions is encouraging.

However the report is coming from a mainstream outlet, so a healthy degree of skepticism is necessary, says BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler.

Regardless she feels that the contents of the Wall Street Journal’s report are “very realistic” and “very plausible.”

“It seems like a summary of what you and I have experienced throughout the year,” she says.

According to the article, President Trump told the Wall Street Journal, “Pam is doing an excellent job. She's been my friend for many years. Tremendous progress is being made against radical left lunatics who are good at only one thing: cheating in elections and the crimes they commit.”

“All right, so how do we analyze this article?” asks Liz. “Is this true? Is President Trump finally growing tired of Attorney General Pam Bondi?”

While she acknowledges that “it is true that Pam Bondi has been loyal to President Trump for many years, and that makes the situation perhaps personally a little more awkward,” the reality is President Trump has to decide “whether Pam Bondi is an effective attorney general, not whether she's a loyal friend.”

And the facts don’t lie.

As early as February 2025, it was clear to Liz that Bondi “does not tell the truth to the American people” after she gave Liz and other conservative influencers those “infamous white Epstein binders” that contained no new information on the convicted child sex trafficker.

Bondi’s ineffectiveness has “become more obvious as the summer passed and the fall passed and the new year passed,” says Liz.

"Tulsi Gabbard handed Attorney General Pam Bondi on a silver platter a case against John Brennan and the Obama cronies that fabricated the intelligence community assessment to claim that Russia helped President Trump defeat Hillary Clinton ... and what accountability have they faced?” she asks.

“Trump's administration controls the Department of Justice. We should be seeing indictment after indictment after indictment. And yet what have we seen? We've seen nothing.”

To hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the video above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.