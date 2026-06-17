'You’re going to have to kill me': Spencer Pratt declares 'war' after stolen election

Spencer Pratt may have lost his election, but he's making it clear that he's not going anywhere.

“Democrats were hoping once they stole the election from Spencer Pratt that he would just, you know, hang his head in shame and walk away. That would be the end of Spencer Pratt. They hoped that they could just essentially kill his budding political career,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“They did not kill his political career, and he is just getting started,” she adds, before playing Pratt’s latest video — which is somehow even more powerful than his campaign ads.

“The campaign portion of my mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close, and I’m moving on to the next, more interesting phase,” Pratt began.

“I've spent a lot of time slaying everybody. I’ve ridiculed everyone on the roster. And I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to take the chance to apologize to absolutely nobody. You think you can get rid of me that easily?” he asked.

“I know a lot of dim-witted jerks thought I was in this for a grift, that I was going to roll up and leave town if I didn’t get into City Hall,” he continued.

“Hey, morons, I didn’t get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed. You enjoy your worthless meetings in City Hall,” he added.

Pratt went on to declare “war,” explaining that he no longer has to “worry about offending CNN viewers.”

“I don’t have campaign laws hamstringing me now. It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles. Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems. And they have to choose between dumb and dumber,” he said.

“That’s not a choice,” he continued. “That’s the machine protecting the machine. And now every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate, and the city will tumble headlong into the abyss.”

Pratt also explained that major developers, hotels, business owners, and entrepreneurs have been reaching out to say they’re leaving town.

“You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city,” he said.

Pratt even floated that he has “some recordings” of one of the mayoral candidates “doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame.”

“I was saving it for the general election. Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it,” he said. “So Karen, Nithya, ask yourself: Is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?”

“We’re flipping the script. I want all of you awake at night sweating and worried about 5:00 a.m., when the FBI blazers bust in the door, breaking open your office, because I assure you, they’re coming. You think your election was going to stop me?” he asked. “If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to ... kill me.”

Wheeler loved Pratt’s ad, commenting, “That is one of the best political ads that I have ever seen.”

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