‘She thinks she’s Obama’: Democrat donor BETRAYS Kamala and praises Barron Trump

Democratic megadonor John Morgan has spent a lot of money on Democrat causes, including the Kamala campaign.

But it wasn’t because he believed she was competent.

“She thinks she’s Obama. She goes to Hawaii because Obama goes to Hawaii, she started talking like Obama, imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent. She can never run for president again,” Morgan told Kayleigh McEnany on a Fox News segment.

“She ran once and got zero delegates,” he continued. “She got 8% of California. I begged them not to put her up. She was going to be tethered to Biden no matter what. That was a zero-sum game for her, but she thought that all these votes were for her. They were not. The votes that she got were people that voted against Trump.”

Meanwhile, Trump voters voted for him because they genuinely believe in him — and it didn’t hurt that he didn’t shy away from any challenging interviews.

“What the Harris campaign should have done instead of avoiding Joe Rogan and podcasts, it turns out, that Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, ‘You need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,’” Morgan explained.

“Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris campaign,” he continued. “Look, if I’m running, I’m going on Joe Rogan, I’m living on Fox. That’s how you changed minds.”

“She should go away and never ever come back. She spent almost $2 billion. They’re raising money this week to pay off the debt. If you can’t run your campaign, you damn sure can’t run the country,” he added.

