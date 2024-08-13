Ben Shapiro DESTROYS Jon Stewart: ‘He’s a cynical boob’ who ‘pretends he’s smart’

Times may change, but one thing remains the same.

According to Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report," that one thing is Jon Stewart.

“He still sucks," Rubin jokes.



Stewart recently took it upon himself to attack intellectual powerhouse Ben Shapiro — and he did not come out on top. The talk show host teed himself up by playing a clip of Shapiro commenting on Kamala Harris’ accomplishments.

This, Shapiro pointed out, was more of a lack of accomplishments.



“She’s never earned or won anything. Like, she was legitimately handed her original post in California state government because she was sleeping with Willie Brown, and then he backed her in the race for San Francisco,” Shapiro said in the clip.

“Okay 'Squeaks,'” Stewart commented sarcastically, adding, “I don’t know, guys, you’re being awfully subtle here.”

While he looked and sounded incredibly smug, what he actually accomplished was setting Shapiro up to destroy him.

“He’s 61 years old and still doesn’t know most basic things but pretends he’s smart by making the same obnoxious snarky faces my 10-year-old sometimes makes,” Shapiro says. “I am 5'9", and John Stewart is a midgetly 5'7". He’s also a complete cynical boob.”

“By this, I mean that his entire game is to ignore issues in favor of cheap insults. That’s literally what he does, like, all the time. There are never any arguments,” he adds before pulling his own clip of Stewart on CNN’s "Crossfire."

In the clip, Stewart yells at Tucker Carlson and Paul Begala, who were arguing differing views on the show, and tells them what they’re doing is ruining America.

“Stewart is largely responsible for having turned all of American politics into that exact same game,” Shapiro adds, disgusted.

