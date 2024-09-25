PROOF that New York Times 'conservative' voice Bret Stephens is a phony

On a recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” guests Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC and Bret Stephens, who Dave Rubin says is the “New York Times’ quote unquote conservative but will not support Trump,” sparred over Kamala Harris’ complete avoidance of interviews and wishy-washy positions on policy.

“If I’m an undecided voter, I’m never going to vote for Trump, but I’m not sure I want to vote for Kamala, and my fear is that she doesn’t really have a very good command of what she wants to do as president,” said Stephens, adding that it would be “great for her to sit down with [Maher] or George Stephanopoulos or Stephanie.”

“As if she’d sit down with me,” Maher scoffed as the audience howled in laughter.

“George W. Bush 25 years ago was asked if he could name the president of Pakistan and other people. He had no idea, and people said this guy has no command of foreign policy, and it turned out to be a prescient set of questions. It’s not too much to ask Kamala, say, are you for a Palestinian state if Hamas is going to run that state?” Stephens continued.

“Okay, and let’s say you don’t like her answer. Are you going to vote for Donald Trump? Kamala Harris is not running for perfect; she’s running against Trump. We have two choices, and so there are some things you might not know her answer to. And in 2024, unlike 2016, for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy,” Ruhle said.

“The problem that a lot of people have with Kamala is we don't know her answer to anything,” Stephens countered.

“But you know [Trump’s] answer to everything!” Ruhle fired back.

“And that's why I would never vote for him and people shouldn't vote for him, but people also are expected to have some idea of what the program is of the person you're supposed to vote for,” Stephens concluded.

Dave and special co-host Clay Travis laugh at the idea that Stephens is labeled as “conservative.”

“He will not vote for Trump under any circumstances but in essence could vote for [Kamala],” says Dave, asking, “How is it possible you could be remotely conservative, believe in capitalism, believe that boys and girls are different, believe that you should have a border ... and perhaps vote for Kamala Harris?”

“I don’t even understand what the fear of Trump is,” says Travis, who’s interacted with Trump on multiple occasions. “The idea that he is Hitler is the most ridiculously absurd argument ever. ... He wants to have a more secure border; he wants lower crime; he wants to avoid war all around the world and keep our soldiers safe.”

“And there's a track record of him doing it,” adds Dave.

