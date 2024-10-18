Bret Baier shares how Kamala’s team tried to sabotage the interview — 'icing the kicker'

On October 16, Kamala Harris made a bold move when she sat down for her very first interview with Fox News. Anchor Bret Baier challenged the Democratic candidate with questions regarding the border, using tax dollars to pay for gender transition surgeries, and what “turning the page” in American history looks like, among other topics.

However, once the curtains closed, Baier went on the air to explain how Harris’ team tried to sabotage the interview before taping even began.

Dave Rubin plays the clip.

“We were given the time of 5 p.m. Eastern Time. … We said we were going to tape as live — in other words, roll the tape and then just turn that around unedited, uninterrupted — but we had to do it before 5:15; otherwise we couldn't turn the whole machine around before the top of the 6 p.m. show,” Baier explained.

“We were waiting at 4:55 and then 5 and then 5:05 and then 5:10. At 5:17, the vice president walked out, so it did feel a little bit like they were icing the kicker, or trying to,” he continued.

Dave isn’t surprised that Harris “showed up late knowing they had a quick turnaround.”

But that wasn’t all Baier had to say about how Kamala handled the interview. To hear more of his post-interview commentary, watch the clip above.

