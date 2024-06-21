Chris Cuomo DESTROYED in debate over COVID failures

Not only is Chris Cuomo now openly questioning the narrative he helped spread during the pandemic — he’s talking to Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” about it.

And while he often isn’t right, at least he’s willing to talk about it.

In a recent episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” the pair sat down and debated the massive list of failures that occurred under the government and media’s watch not so long ago.

“I think the vaccine was not a vaccine, the vaccine did not work,” Rubin says to Cuomo, who then shoots back, “It works.”

“It’s why the hospitalizations came down,” Cuomo added.

“I know everyone says that, but I don’t think there’s really any evidence of that,” Rubin says. “I’m not vaxxed, they're not vaxxed, none of my crew is vaxxed.”

While Cuomo notes that Rubin and his crew aren’t the people that needed to be vaccinated, Rubin reminds him that everyone was being forced.

“That is going to be something that needs to be reviewed and scrutinized and, I believe, ultimately found to have been wrong,” Cuomo says, surprisingly.

However, he disagrees when Rubin shoots that “Fauci should be in jail” for what he’s done to the American people.

“For what?” Cuomo asks, shocked. “What’s the crime?”

“Just in the last few days he’s admitted that six-feet social distancing was largely made up. He completely admitted it,” Rubin explains. “He’s the head of the NIH.”

“The rule was from the CDC,” Cuomo argues, not budging.

“There was nothing backing it,” Rubin says, noting that wasn’t the only thing that had no backing. “There was no evidence that when you went to a restaurant, if you were sitting you could take your mask off, and COVID could only get the waiter who was standing and had to wear the mask.”

“Masks don’t work, at all.”

