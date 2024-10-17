‘I’m taking crazy pills’: Dave Portnoy loses his mind over Democrats' latest gaslighting

While most celebrities are championing Kamala Harris, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports sees right through all the theater — and he can’t take it anymore.

“Every once in a while, I get so fed up with politics I’ve got to do a rant and just let steam off. I try not to, but I’ve hit the boiling point, and it’s the gaslighting that the left is doing with Kamala Harris making it sound like she’s some great groundbreaking candidate,” Portnoy began.

“She is the worst candidate ever to run for president, ever. There’s two people voting in this election. Either you’re voting for Donald Trump, you like Donald Trump, or you hate Donald Trump, and you’re voting against him,” he continued. “But Kamala Harris, let’s stop it.”



Portnoy explained that what put him “over the edge” was hearing Kamala preach “change” and a “new way forward” at one of her recent rallies.

“I see her at a rally today, and it’s the same message again. ‘Time to turn the page.’ She is the sitting vice president of the United States currently saying she’s the ‘candidate for change,’” Portnoy said in disbelief, before calling out "Call Her Daddy," "The View," and Stephen Colbert for asking her the “most simplest questions, softballs, that she probably knew were coming.”

“Hey, Kamala, how are you different from Joe Biden? What will be different since you are the sitting vice president of the United States and now you’re out saying you’re the ‘candidate for change'? She cannot answer it. She can’t answer it. She is literally saying, ‘Well, I’ve pretty much been in every big decision, I’m the same as Joe Biden.’”

“I can’t think of one thing different, it’s like I’m taking crazy pills,” he added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” couldn’t agree more.

“Dave Portnoy, who wants to talk about sports, is like, ‘Jesus, look what they’re doing with this woman.’ They’re giving her the lowest-hanging fruit, it could not hang any lower. She is literally supposed to just pick the fruit up from the floor and eat it. That’s all she’s supposed to do,” Rubin says.

