‘Cleanup in aisle seven,’ Megyn Kelly says as David Muir’s ratings fall post debate

While the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is fading into distant memory, Megyn Kelly is here to make sure no one forgets it.

Especially the performance of the “moderators.”

In a recent appearance on ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Mark,” David Muir attempted to clean up his reputation following the debate.

“I believe it was our duty to ask the issues that Americans care about. You know, the economy: Are we better off than we were four years ago? Immigration: What are you going to do about the border? Why did you wait so long before you acted on the border? Those types of questions,” Muir explained.

“Reproductive rights. Afghanistan. Do you bear any responsibility? A peaceful transfer of power with the next election coming. You know, these are all really important issues, the issues of our time, really,” he continued, adding, “I always say as a moderator, what the candidates decide to do with that time, you can ask the question, but they’ll answer with whatever they choose to answer with.”

After watching the clip of Muir, Kelly has some critiques.

“He’s just playing it right down the middle, Dave,” Kelly tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.” “Let me tell you what that was. That was cleanup in aisle seven because his ratings are down 12% since the debate.”

“And far more than he’s seeing on the competition on CBS and NBC, they both fell a little this week,” she continues, adding that “just as it wasn’t that busy a news week but for, you know, the whole assassination thing.”

“ABC News can see he’s in a free fall,” she concluded, and Rubin agrees.

“They’re using one of their entertainment shows, the morning show, to run cover for their news operation,” Rubin says. “As Megan Kelly said, you know, playing it down the middle. And it’s like no, you did not, dude. You fact-checked only Trump.”

