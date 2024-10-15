‘She was so filthy’: Trump EXPOSES Whoopi Goldberg’s past

Many celebrities have chosen to work with Donald Trump in the past, but that hasn’t stopped them from suddenly deciding he’s our country's greatest threat.

One of those celebrities is Whoopi Goldberg, and at a recent rally, Trump called her out not just for her past association with him, but how “filthy” she really is.

“I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian, before this stuff, and a long time ago,” Trump said. “I’m not particularly shy about what I hear. Her mouth was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again.”

Whoopi was not happy with Trump’s statement, but her response on “The View” didn’t prove him wrong. Rather, she agreed.

“As it turns out I was filthy. I was filthy. And stand on that fact. I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me,” Whoopi said in her response, to laughter from the crowd.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” has noticed that this is a talent of Trump’s.

“Trump has a way of getting people to expose themselves for exactly who they are,” Rubin says, adding, “He’ll have her being like ‘Yeah, I am nasty and filthy and I do chop my genitals off’ and it really is his superpower at this point.”

