Biden DOJ tried to jail him over a Hillary Clinton MEME — and he WON

Douglass Mackey was sentenced to seven months in prison by the Biden administration for posting a Hillary Clinton election meme — but thankfully, his conviction has now been overturned.

The meme showed a picture of a black woman holding an “African Americans for President Hillary” sign, with copy over the image that read: “Avoid the line. Vote from home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.”

In smaller letters it read: “Vote for Hillary and be a part of history.”

“I mean, you have to be a nincompoop to believe this, but you know, there’s a lot of nincompoops,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says, noting that as soon as Biden was in office, “they decided to throw the book at him” anyway.

“A federal judge overturned this, and he is now free from this, insane, dare I say it, Hitlerian attempt on freedom of speech,” he adds.

“It’s a great day to be an American,” Mackey tells Glenn, happily.

Mackey found out that he was free on the first day of vacation with his wife and son, when his trial attorney sent him a text that just said, “Congrats.”

“It was a great day to be on vacation,” he says, adding, “Four and a half years since four FBI agents knocked on my door at 7 a.m., and that was seven days after Joe Biden was inaugurated.”

“They had you in their sights long before they got into office,” Glenn says, shocked.

“Oh, that’s right,” Mackey says. “They said, you know, ‘Are you Douglass Mackey? We have a warrant for your arrest.’ The first words out of my mouth were, ‘For what?’ And I really had no idea that this meme was going to be the basis for a prosecution, because at the time, I wasn’t even on Twitter.”

“But back in the 2016 election cycle, I tweeted thousands of times, so I had no idea,” he continues, adding, “But I did know that once they make you an enemy that it’s like, ‘Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.’”

Mackey was charged under the Ku Klux Klan Act, which is a federal felony.

“Sometimes people would rather just plea out rather than go through the expense of fighting it, but a federal felony, the KKK Act. Unbelievable,” Mackey tells Glenn. “And let me tell you this, they indicted Donald J. Trump on the same statute.”

