These states are DYING while these cities are about to BOOM

Grant Cardone is undoubtedly among the top entrepreneurs in our country, with several businesses under his belt and millions of Americans tuning in for his advice on financial management.

And Cardone has some extraordinarily important input for Americans under the current Biden-Harris regime.

“We were actually looking at buying a half a billion dollars worth of the real estate in New York City when in February they put the judgment on Trump,” Cardone tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.” “My wife’s like, ‘You need to start a GoFundMe account for Donald Trump.’”

“And I’m like, ‘No, no, I need to pull out of all these New York deals. You start the GoFundMe account.’ She did, and we pulled out of those deals, about half a billion dollars. Have since placed it in Fort Lauderdale, in Miami, just because of that judgment,” Cardone explains, adding, “Now, you can see today what they’re doing with the mayor. They eat their own.”

Cardone, like many others, has ditched other states like California due to financial interests.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has been championing her plan to give $25,000 to first-time homebuyers as well as build three million new homes across the country — which Cardone is incredibly concerned by.

“That’ll crash the housing market,” Cardone says, adding, “It’s going to immediately inflate the cost of housing across the country.”

While Cardone believes a Kamala presidency represents a bleak financial future for Americans, he does have an idea of where to invest no matter the outcome.

“Where do you see kind of greener pastures? If people are trying to figure out where to buy something,” Rubin asks.

“Florida, anywhere in Florida. The panhandle is going to be a boom. Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be winners,” Cardone answers. “Texas is going to be great, Dallas will be a super city, Austin will be one of the great boom cities of the next 30 years.”

“It’s going to take a second, some of these cities are very soft right now. Houston has no housing stock there, they haven’t built anything in the last two years. That’ll be a boom here over ‘26 and ‘27. Nashville will be great, the Carolinas is going to be awesome, parts of Georgia, not all of it, but Atlanta. Savannah will be a great city. Myrtle Beach, all that,” he adds.

