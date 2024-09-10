Here’s what Elon Musk had to say about the left’s ‘mandatory gun buyback' proposal

When Sen. Raphael Warnock — the “radical progressive leftist Democrat” and “campaign surrogate for Kamala Harris” — spoke with Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press,” Dave Rubin noticed something funny.

“Should [Harris] also be, in your opinion, supporting a mandatory gun buyback program?” Welker asked.

“Listen, we're not going to be able to get where we need to go without action in Congress. We've got to pass some laws to deal with this,” Warnock responded, confirming that yes, he believes Congress should do away with the Second Amendment and force citizens to relinquish their arms.

“Isn’t that interesting? Mandatory buyback?” asks Dave. “Generally, when things are sold and purchased, it's voluntary, right? But ‘mandatory buyback’ — you got to love the language on that one.”

“There are about 400 million firearms in the United States right now. We have about 350 million people, so there are more firearms than people. Let's say they passed those laws and did their mandatory buyback ... and they got rid of 200 million firearms. A. Do you think we'd be safer? And B. Do you think they would stop there?” Dave asks.

“The answer to both those questions is obviously no.”

But Dave isn’t the only one outraged by the notion of a mandatory buyback program.

Elon Musk, who saw the clip of Welker and Warnock’s conversation, tweeted:

“And guys, we just know this is true,” says Dave.

