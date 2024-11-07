Elon Musk’s first tweet following Trump’s victory is sheer PERFECTION

Elon Musk played such a vital role in the red wave that ultimately resulted in the re-election of Donald Trump that during Trump’s victory speech, the 47th president of the United States called him “a star.”

“We have a new star. A star is born – Elon,” said Trump to a euphoric crowd.

Dave Rubin admires and appreciates Musk, who “clearly was so deeply, deeply connected to this win” and “who put his butt on the line” for the good of the people.

“If this had gone the other way, if the blue blob had won last night, it is very likely that Elon becomes the new target,” he says. “They would literally try to destroy the man.”

However, the tech mogul, knowing the risks, stood up for the rights of Americans anyway.

But now that Trump has won the election, he’s having a bit of fun rubbing it in the faces of the naysayers who hoped for his loss.

On November 6, following the announcement of Trump’s landslide victory, Musk tweeted the following:

“It's a picture of him holding a sink, which was of course a famous image of when he bought Twitter,” photoshopped onto an image of “the Oval Office,” says Dave, adding, “I think he is going to be the head of the department of government efficiency, and I think we are going to cut trillions … from the budget” and also from “the deficit.”

“I think we can make government slim and trim and more effective again,” says Dave.

To hear his prediction for the future of the country under a second Trump administration, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.