Elon Musks tells Tucker Carlson why he’s about to significantly up his security team

Tech billionaire Elon Musk finds himself in a precarious yet exciting position as he gears up to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, commonly called DOGE, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

Their plan? Slash government agencies by a huge percentage.

Musk knows what this means, however: He’s about to put a giant target on his back.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Musk telling conservative pundit Tucker Carlson how he plans to tackle government inefficiency and what that means for his own personal safety.

“We’ll just take a look at all the federal agencies and say, ‘Do we really need whatever it is – 428 federal agencies?’ Like, there's so many that people have never even heard of and that have overlapping areas of responsibility,” Musk told Carlson.

“There are more federal agencies than there are years since the establishment of the United States, which means that we've created more than one federal agency per year on average,” he added, noting that “that seems a lot.”

Carlson agreed. “That’s a lot.”

“I think we should be able to get away with 99 agencies,” Musk proposed.

He then explained that the process of determining which agencies are on the chopping block will include “a review of regulations to say, ‘Which ones are sensible and which ones are not?’”

“If you've got regulators every year, they're going to add more regulations,” meaning, “We can't get anything done,” he added. “We need some kind of garbage collection for regulations that don't make sense.”

“I think I’m saying very obvious things,” Musk tacked on when Tucker gave him a look of apprehension.

“You are saying obvious things, which will be very unpopular things,” Tucker admitted.

“Yeah. I'll probably need, if this happens, quite a significant security team because someone might literally go postal on me from the post office,” Musk laughed.

Dave thinks Musk’s plan is excellent.

“I think we can cut a huge amount of these agencies,” he says, adding that when you see Elizabeth Warren, MSNBC, and the like whining about how bad Musk’s plan is, just know that “they’re defending the bureaucracy.”

The truth is, “If they can cut all of these jobs, make government more efficient, more transparent … the result of that is you're going to have more of your money,” he explains.

To hear more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.