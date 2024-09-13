Elon Musk hilariously mocks Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris endorsement in brutal X post

Following the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Taylor Swift took to Instagram and formally endorsed Kamala Harris in a lengthy post that outlined her reasons for doing so.

Zero surprises there.

Swift encouraged people to do their research and vote for the candidate who best represents their values; however, she signed the post as “Taylor Swift, childless cat lady” – a clear jab at JD Vance.

Elon Musk, who Dave Rubin points out has become an enemy of the left, tweeted out the following response to Swift’s endorsement:

“He's exposing the ridiculousness,” says Dave. “It's like Taylor Swift, you are a young, pretty girl. Do you know what the gang members from Venezuela do to young, pretty girls?”

“It ain't pretty.”

