'Happy' singer Pharrell Williams just gave his two cents on politics: 'Shut up. Nobody asked you.'

American singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams will not be joining Taylor Swift and the long list of celebrities endorsing a presidential candidate this election cycle.

In fact, he thinks that celebrities should refrain from engaging in politics altogether.

“I don’t do politics,” the “Happy” singer told the Hollywood Reporter. “In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for].”

“Shut up. Nobody asked you,” Williams said in reference to celebrities who use their platforms to influence politics.

Columnist Karol Markowicz commends Williams for keeping his political ideology to himself and says she prefers when celebrities stay away from politics.

Dave Rubin thinks that Williams’ silence on political matters is because he’s secretly a conservative.

“Adam Carolla said to me many years ago that if you don't know what a celebrity thinks, then they're a conservative,” he says.

“Pharrell is my new favorite guy,” adds Dr. Drew Pinsky. “I love that he said that.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

