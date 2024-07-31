Piers Morgan HUMILIATES TikToker who stood by Biden until the bitter end

TikTok influencer Harry Sisson was adamant in one of his last appearances on Piers Morgan that President Joe Biden would not only make it to the 2024 election — but that he would win it.

“Why don’t we have a little wager? $10,000 to a charity of your choice. I say Biden can’t possibly win, you think he can,” Morgan said, teasing Sisson.

“I personally don’t bet on politics,” Sisson said, though still remaining steadfast in his support for the president.

Just a few weeks after his comments, Sisson watched as his president withdrew himself from the 2024 race via a social media post — and then went back on to discuss what happened with Piers Morgan.

“You were completely wrong,” Morgan said to Sisson. “Not only did Biden not stay in the race, but he certainly won’t be president again. So do you accept you were completely wrong?”

“Yeah, I think I was going off of publicly available information. All of the information available was that Joe Biden was staying in. He consistently told reporters he was staying in. He said ‘I’m the guy’ and then he huddled with advisers in Delaware, saw the data, said it wasn’t looking good, and made the honorable decision to bow out,” Sisson responded.

Morgan wasn’t letting him off that easily.

“It was blatantly obvious to everybody that Biden was done. Especially after the debate. Why would you continue to pretend that he wasn’t?” Morgan asked the young influencer.

Sisson went on to claim that when he met Biden, he was “fantastic” and “sharp” and that his “achievements and policy” mattered more than what the media was saying about him.

“He was falling off stages, he was face planting, tumbling down the steps of Air Force One while falling off bicycles, he was saying all sorts of gobbledygook in a statement, which the White House had to rewind, so how ‘sharp’ was he?” Morgan continued.

Sisson claimed that Biden gave him “in depth” answers to questions.

“I still think Joe Biden is fit to serve, if he were the candidate, I’d still think he’s fit to serve,” Sisson added.

While Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” doesn’t care to “own that little kid” by playing the clip of him — he does want to make a point.

“For all the trickery that the media can do, and they can do an awful lot of trickery, the truth does start coming out. So eventually the media narrative around the momentum of Kamala and the ‘weirdness’ of all of us — that will crumble,” he explains.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.