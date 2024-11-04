Noam Galai/Getty Image I Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment
‘They are not compromised’: Hollywood actor tells Megyn Kelly why he’s VOTING Trump
November 04, 2024
Hollywood actor Zachary Levi has starred in his fair share of films, but now he’s taking on a new role, one that’s completely foreign to his silver screen comrades.
That is, the role of a man who is voting for Donald Trump and isn’t afraid to talk about it.
“I’m not voting for Donald Trump. I’m voting for Donald Trump and Bobby and Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk and JD Vance and everyone else that they’re going to bring in,” Levi told Megyn Kelly in a recent interview.
Levi went on to compare this group of people to superheroes, like the Avengers or Voltron.
“They’re going to get in there and actually do what Donald Trump said he was going to do the first time, which is drain the swamp. And he has admitted that he couldn’t do it, and he didn’t do it, because he didn’t know what he was doing. He didn’t even think he was going to win the first time,” he continued.
In order to avoid another failure to drain the swamp, Trump is privately funding his own transition team and not waiting for the government to step in.
“They are not compromised. That is the government that I want,” Levi told Kelly, who’s in full agreement.
“You’re getting more than just Trump,” she said. “You’re getting a team that we’ve seen now for years in the public eye. It’s exciting. If he loses, that’s one of the things I’ll be the most disappointed about the next day, like, not just the loss of Trump and the elevation of Kamala but the loss of all this opportunity.”
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is also thrilled at the prospect of this group of people working together in the White House.
“There’s going to be good people actually doing things for the right reasons? We wouldn’t even know what to do,” he says.
