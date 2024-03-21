Increasing evidence shows migrant burglars are using THIS new technology to target high-end residences

While the left loves to claim that the astronomical increase in illegal immigrant-related crime doesn’t exist, Los Angeles is a shining example of the left's lies.

In “Los Angeles … the crime related to the illegal immigrants is so bad that they now have a special task force to combat organized foreign gangs,” says Dave Rubin.

“We have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high-end residents,” said Chief Dominic Choi, adding that LAPD is “addressing that specifically in a task force fashion through multi-agencies.”

Further, NBC News reported that “there have been over 900 residential burglaries across the city since January – some of those committed by the tourist burglars who often target luxury homes in the foothills.”

For those who don’t know, a “tourist burglar” is someone who “entered the U.S. through a visa waiver program.”

Increasing evidence, including video footage, shows that these individuals are using “new technology to interfere with home security,” including “wi-fi jammers” that are used to “block camera and alarm signals.”

Further, “last year burglars were caught staking out homes in Orange County while wearing a camouflage suit … similar to ghillie suits worn by military snipers.”

Unfortunately, this growing issue isn’t confined to California.

“Police in Scottsdale, Arizona announced the arrests of a trio of suspected residential burglars all in the U.S. on the visa waiver program and suspected of being part of a wide-ranging criminal organization,” NBC News reported.

Dave, who used to be a California resident himself, says that he foresaw where the state was headed back when the pandemic hit.

“My feeling was it was going to collapse there,” he says. “That was two and a half years ago, and it systematically has gotten worse there.”

“They have welcomed all of this in, so I would say congratulations, you got exactly what you voted for if you live in Los Angeles right now.”

