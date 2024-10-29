Why JD Vance crushed the Theo Von interview — and Tim Walz could never

Donald Trump was not messing around when he picked JD Vance to be his vice president — and Americans all over the country are starting to see why.

Vance is not only incredibly smart and extremely likeable, but he’s the farthest thing from “weird,” as the Democrats attempted to paint him. And his latest interview with comedian Theo Von is testament to that.

When Theo joked about cocaine, telling Vance that “you can’t even do cocaine in this country any more” because of the fentanyl crisis, Vance broke out in laughter. “Don’t say that, but I said it. But don’t say that any more,” Theo added, while Vance kept laughing.

“Dude, I was in an AA meeting, some guy had a fishhook stuck in his freaking cheek, dude,” Theo said in another joke, adding, “But he had two weeks clean.”

“He either had a really bad night or a really good night,” Vance shot back, before Theo, also laughing, took the joke even farther.

“Catch and release. He probably tried to come across the border,” he joked, while again, Vance laughed.

The back-and-forth joking between the two was peppered over some serious moments in the podcast, and Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” believes it was an excellent peek into the kind of man Vance really is.

“You can see, JD, even with his white T-shirt and his light blue jeans, he’s kind of a dork. But he can joke around and it’s humanizing and real, and that’s just in such contrast to what we’ve seen of Tim Walz trying to shoot a gun and all of just everything they’ve done with Kamala to try to make her look real,” Rubin says.

While the humanizing aspect of the interview was great, Vance did bring up issues very near and dear to his heart and expertly explained the obesity and fentanyl crises in their entirety to Theo.

“It contrasts just like the silly stuff and then a command of the issue,” Rubin comments. “China has declared war on us; we know what they’re doing. JD just laid it out there.”

“And he’s not calling on our troops; he goes out of his way to say, ‘We shouldn’t be sending troops into Mexico, but how about we just close the damn wall, close the damn border,’” Rubin continues, noting that from the literal health of America to the strength of our borders, the “level of competency” we’d see in a Trump administration is unmatched.

“I just thought that was a nice moment of the silly and the serious at once, and that is, again, in stark contrast to what we’re seeing on the other side,” Rubin adds.

