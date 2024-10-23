‘They staged a coup’: Jim Gaffigan humiliates Democrats in hilarious speech

Comedian Jim Gaffigan may be a lifelong Democrat, but that didn’t stop him from absolutely obliterating his own party during his Al Smith Dinner speech.

“President Biden couldn’t be here tonight, the DNC made sure of that,” Gaffigan said to thunderous applause. “You know, this has been an interesting presidential campaign. The Democrats have been telling us Trump’s re-election is a threat to democracy.”

“In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, that they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris,” he continued. “In other words, all her dreams have come true.”

Gaffigan’s jokes were so undeniably true, that even Chuck Schumer was laughing — and Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is impressed.

“The whole point of comedy is that you say something true, and you have a twist to it, then you laugh, and then you’re able to think about something. That’s what good comedy is, right? You get somebody to think about something through laughter,” Rubin says.

“If you just run up to somebody and say the truth, they might punch you in the face, but Chuck Schumer laughing at the joke about the DNC pulling off the coup, does kind of tell you a little something,” he continues.

While conservatives felt relieved by Gaffigan acknowledging the truth through his jokes, he didn’t just go after the Democrats.

“He made fun of Trump, he made fun of Republicans,” Rubin says. “Just a year ago, it would be fair to say he had Trump Derangement Syndrome, talking about January 6 with Joe Rogan.”

“This guy is certainly not a Trumper, he’s not a Republican, he’s not a conservative, anything else, but here he is making fun of the Dems, and the Dems don’t even show up,” he adds.

