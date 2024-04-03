WATCH: Joe Rogan gives his two cents on the ‘squatters' rights’ epidemic: 'It’s just law and order'

A few days ago, Joe Rogan had comedian and actor Joey Diaz on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss a range of topics, including the wave of infuriating cases across the country involving “squatters' rights.”

Squatters' rights, formally called adverse possession, is a legal principle in which someone who has no lawful ownership or rentership over a property is permitted to continue living there without the rightful owner’s permission.

It’s easy to see why there are so many squatters' rights cases popping up all over the country — it’s basically grand theft with zero consequences for the squatter and maximum consequences for the rightful property owner.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), however, has taken charge of the issue by signing a law into effect eliminating squatters' rights in the state.

“In Georgia, there's a thousand houses right now that people are squatting in” but “not Florida,” Rogan told Diaz. “In Florida, they’re like, ‘F**k you.”’

“[DeSantis] is like, ‘In Florida, that does not fly. There is no way anyone's going to squat in your house in Florida,’ which is what people want to hear,” he continued, adding that DeSantis’ anti-squatter policy “should be in every state,” because it’s just “logical.”

“It has nothing to do with racism or xenophobia or white privilege or any of these dumb things they try to attach to this. It's just law and order. We have to have a set of laws that we all abide by if we're going to have a peaceful society where you don't create victims and you don't empower criminals, and the fact that that is complicated in 2024 is so strange to me,” Rogan said.

“It ain’t rocket science,” says Dave Rubin, who applauds Rogan’s words.

To see the clip of Rogan ripping into squatters' rights and praising Florida’s new anti-squatter law, watch the clip below.

