Joe Scarborough stuns his own panel with epic meltdown: 'America is stronger, more powerful than ever before!'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had a meltdown on “Morning Joe” about the left’s favorite boogeyman — the right.

“This is the world they give their viewers, anything to try to make America look bad. They are obsessed with trashing America, when America is stronger, more powerful than ever before. Its economy is strong and more powerful than ever before,” Scarborough yelled as his panel sat stunned.

“So, what do they do? They find a trans athlete in Utah,” he continued, before mocking concerned Americans.

“Our world’s coming to an end, help us, Jesus. The country ain't the country I was raised in,” he joked as he continued his childish rant. He then claimed that the Americans who feel that way are “fed a steady stream of hate, America First rhetoric.”

Dave Rubin believes that what Scarborough said was “profoundly dishonest.”

“They’re constantly telling you how bad America is,” Rubin tells Dennis Prager. “But when he tells you that America is stronger now militarily than ever before or economically than ever before, does that sound right to you in light of recent world events?”

“It’s another example of ‘truth is not a left-wing value,’” Prager says.

“The bad actors on planet Earth are less scared of the United States than at any time in my lifetime or your lifetime,” he adds.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.