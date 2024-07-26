WATCH: The resurfaced newsclip Kamala Harris may regret

Now that the country is being forced to take Kamala Harris seriously , as she could soon become the Democratic presidential nominee, people are dredging up her past .

Dave Rubin plays an old clip from 2019 that’s resurfaced since the Harris hysteria began. According to him, it’s a perfect example of how Kamala “ is a communist [and] a socialist” and “does not believe that America is a fundamentally good place.”

Resurfaced ‘The View’ Clip That Kamala Harris May Regret youtu.be

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new darling of the party,” said Meghan McCain. “She's promoting policies like saying that every single carbon emission in the country – every car – should be eliminated within the next 11 years, everything from a 70% to 80% tax rate. Do you agree that she could possibly, in this ideology of the socialist left, could splinter your party?”



“No! You know, I think that she is challenging the status quo. I think that’s fantastic,” Harris began.

“You know, I used to teach … and the thing that I always loved about teaching was when you teach, it requires you to defend the premise, and it requires you to re-examine the premise and question is it still relevant? Does it have impact? Does it have meaning? And I think that [AOC] is introducing bold ideas that should be discussed,” she concluded.

Dave thinks that the only reason Harris defended AOC is because she is a fellow radical socialist.

“You are one of them,” he condemns.

