WATCH: Resurfaced clip of Kamala Harris CNN regrets now

Every day, CNN pays lip service to Kamala Harris’ campaign, but the radically leftist network didn’t always have the candidate’s back.

Back in 2019, when Kamala’s first campaign for the presidency was failing miserably, several CNN anchors blasted her on the network.

Dave Rubin plays the resurfaced clip CNN surely regrets now.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“It is unacceptable that with less than 90 days until Iowa, we still do not have a real plan to win. Our campaign For the People is made up of diverse talent, which is being squandered by indecision and a lack of ‘leaders who lead,”’ one CNN anchor read from the resignation letter of Kelly Mehlenbacher, a Harris campaign aide who, after witnessing such gross incompetence, left to join the Bloomberg campaign.



National political correspondent and journalist Molly Ball said that she wasn’t surprised by Mehlenbacher’s resignation, as Kamala “has failed to turn it around despite literally months and months and months of hearing this kind of frustration.”

“It's reporters; it's people inside the campaign; it's people outside the campaign; it's pretty much every voter that you meet on the campaign trail who goes to see her, and the common theme is people want to like her, and then she doesn't close the deal. She's not able to articulate a consistent and compelling message that makes those voters who show up for her, who are interested in what she's selling, makes them decide yes, this is the candidate I can commit to,” Ball explained.

“She's been all over the place in terms of message,” one CNN anchor agreed.

“It's been difficult to follow her campaign because there have been so many different messages, and one of the biggest debates that she's having internally is whether she wants to be sort of this progressive, left-wing California liberal or whether or not she wants to be more of a moderate ... and the fact that she's kind of vacillating between the two of those makes it difficult for any voter to stick to her,” added journalist Toluse Olorunnipa.

“It is her lack of ability to stick to one policy prescription, one set of policy issues that she really wants to be her trademark that has put her where she is today,” criticized journalist Julie Hirschfeld Davis.

To see the entire resurfaced clip, watch the video above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.