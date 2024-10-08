Watch Kamala Harris’ EPIC nosedive when teleprompter malfunctions: 'So 32 days. 32 days … all right, 32 days.'

When Kamala Harris was installed as Joe Biden’s replacement, the state-run media painted over her word salads and gibberish with a phony mural of eloquent rhetoric. But something as minor as a faulty teleprompter is all it took for the truth to start shining through the cracks.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Kamala’s humiliating downward spiral at a recent rally when her teleprompter stopped working.

“Remember his number – 32? Today we got 32 days until the election,” she began, at which point the original thoughts stopped altogether.



“So 32 days. 32 days. Okay, we got some business to do; we got some business to do. All right, 32 days,” she repeated for the fifth time.

“And we know we will do it, and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end. This is going to be a very tight race until the very end. We are the underdog, and we know we have some hard work ahead,” she said, clearly stalling in hopes that the teleprompter would begin feeding her words again.

“The woman has no ability to speak off the top of her head. That is a problem,” says Dave, who can’t help but laugh at such an embarrassing moment for someone who claims to be capable of serving as the president of the United States.

To see the footage of Kamala’s epic nosedive, watch the clip above.

