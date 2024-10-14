Kamala’s media blitz failures: ‘More accents' than 'policies’

After two months of near-silence after Kamala took over for Biden, the media has been working overtime to convince the public that the vice president is relatable.

However, her horrific performances, flat-out lies, and inability to talk policy have likely all caused it to backfire.

“Could this be going any worse?” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” asks Emily Wilson and Arynne Wexler. “I get that the system can prop her up and this thing’s going to be close and all that stuff, but like could she possibly be worse?”

“No,” Wilson answers. “First of all, we need to talk about how Kamala Harris now has more accents than she has policies, and I love that about her. The Jamaican one sent me over the edge; I thought it was fantastic. She should have went into acting.”

“If you show me these compilations, it’s crazy because you would think that this is one long SNL skit that they just go over every single week,” she adds, noting that in Kamala’s speech about the hurricane victims, she was wearing a belt worth more than the victims' $750 federal disaster aid.

Wilson noticed that another event, Kamala was wearing a $65,000 necklace while talking about the middle class.

On Stephen Colbert’s show, Kamala cracked open a beer while Hurricane Helene victims were still missing and begging for help.

“She’s sitting there having a beer while people are literally dying,” Wilson says, adding, “She is not fit to be the president. She’s not even fit to be the vice president. She can’t even get through an entire sentence.”

